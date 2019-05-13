Moscow Metro Riders Sit Atop Game of Thrones’ Iron Throne

The Moscow metro staged a photo op with an Iron Throne inspired by HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones” over the weekend.

The one-day event at Delovoy Tsentr station featured three Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister and Jon Snow lookalikes on Saturday.

A cello duet accompaniment made the experience even more immersive as commuters took turns to sit atop the throne for a quick snap next to the reenactors.

The metro’s press service did not indicate if the throne was indeed made out of iron. Fans have until Monday to see the throne for themselves before its removal, local media reported.
The one time Daenerys allowed Jon Snow to take the throne.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
A cello duet accompanied the reenactors to set the mood.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
This sword can kill White Walkers, but it can't pay your metro fare.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Jon Snow continues to know nothing.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
The real Mother of Dragons wouldn't have time for such longing.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Metro riders sit for a photo op.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Moscow's throne looks like the real thing.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Plot twist: The two queens get together and rule happily ever after.
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency
Read more about: Metro

More image galleries

sunshine city

Summer Vibes in Russia's Capital

Now that the warm weather is here to stay, Muscovites are ready to spend the season outside.
In Photos

Russia's 'Immortal Regiment' Marches On Victory Day

Each year on Victory Day, millions of people in Russia parade with portraits of relatives who fought in World War II.
In photos

Russia Marks Victory Day With Red Square Military Parade

Russia put on its annual show of military might to mark the Soviet Union's victory over the Nazis in World War II.
In photos

Moscow Kicks Off Fountain Season

There are more than 500 working fountains in Moscow. Here's a look at our favorites.