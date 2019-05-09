Russia Marks Victory Day With Red Square Military Parade

Every year, Russia celebrates May 9 as the day the Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany in World War II.

Modern-day Russia marks Victory Day with parades and processions across the country, but none more well-known than Moscow's massive parade that showcases the Russian military's tanks, planes, artillery and soldiers.

This year's military parade on Red Square, which marked 74 years since the victory over the Nazis, included 13,000 troops, 130 military vehicles and 74 aircraft. However, the flyover segment of the parade was canceled due to weather conditions.

Here's a look at photos from the event:
Russian troops parade past the State Historical Museum.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu rides in a Russian-made Aurus armored limousine.
Military bands play on as soldiers march past.
President Vladimir Putin greets guests, followed by Nursultan Nazarbayev, the former president of Kazakhstan.
Many Soviet war veterans are invited to the event each year.
A line of tanks starts its procession.
Weapons displayed included Russia's Yars mobile intercontinental nuclear missile launcher and its advanced S-400 air defense missile system.
The display of raw military power is also designed to show the world and potential buyers of military hardware how a modernization program has changed the face of the Russian military and arms industry.
Russia's military spending has increased sharply since Putin first became president nearly 20 years ago.
Ranks of soldiers march past the stands.
The annual event is often used to boost patriotic feeling in Russia.
This year's Victory Day parade is the first to feature female honor guardsmen. For the fourth consecutive year, the parade includes a composite female cadet regiment.
Military planes fly past Moscow on a rehearsal day with clearer skies.
The skyscrapers of Moscow City got an up-close view of the flyover rehearsals.
