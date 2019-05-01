Moscow's Labor Day Parade Draws 100K Marchers
May 1 marks Labor Day in Russia, one of the country's major public holidays.
Cities across the country hold official parades, organized street demonstrations and marches on this day, which celebrates workers and laborers.
More than 100,000 people attended this year's parade in Moscow, according to police estimates.
Here's a look at the celebrations throughout central Moscow:
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
Mikhail Tereschenko / TASS
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
Gavriil Grigorov / TASS
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency