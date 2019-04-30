Moscow Marches Toward Victory Day Parade

Each year on May 9, Russia and a handful of former Soviet countries celebrate Victory Day, which marks the day after Nazi Germany surrendered and Soviet forces took control of Berlin. The end of the Great Patriotic War, as World War II is known in Russia, is still celebrated as the country's most important public holiday.

Ahead of next week’s massive military parade, Muscovites are treated to several warm-ups and rehearsals on Red Square.

Here's a look at one of the nighttime practice runs in the capital:
No need for alarm when you see these tanks roll into the city.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Family members of all ages enjoy the display.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
They come bearing red flags of victory.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
And who will ride the tank for you, Pushkin?
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Attention, soldiers.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
A military march through the square.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
A salute to those who claimed victory.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Soldiers stand their ground as the parade surges on.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
GUM's got nothing on you.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
