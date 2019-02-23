Russia Starts Countrywide Parade of Syrian War Trophies, in Photos

Russia's Defense Ministry on Saturday kicked off a countrywide tour of war trophies from the Syrian civil war.

They included vehicles, firearms and equipment that the Russian military collected in Syria since entering the conflict in 2015.

The tour kicked off on Defender of the Fatherland Day, an annual celebration on Feb. 23 of Russia's armed forces.

The "Syrian Breakthrough" display will travel by train through 61 Russia cities, from Moscow to the Far East port city of Vladivostok, and is scheduled to return to the Russian capital in time for Victory Day on May 9.
The Syrian war trophies on display included a T-55 tank, AK-74 assault rifles and suicide bomber vehicles dubbed "jihad-mobiles."
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
The tour will stop in 61 cities across the nation, from Moscow to Vladivostok.
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
The trophies will be on display for a few hours on a train platform in each of the cities.
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
Russian service members who participated in the Syrian campaign will serve as guides for the exhibition.
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
The exhibition features a so-called "jihad mobile" used by militants in Syria.
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
In total, the "Syrian breakthrough" tour features more than 500 pieces of military equipment on 18 train cars.
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
