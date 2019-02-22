Russian Duma to Publicly Shame Lawmakers for ‘Stupid’ Comments

Andrei Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s lower chamber of parliament plans to install an online wall of shame displaying lawmakers’ dubious remarks to force them “to think before they speak,” its chairman has said.

State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday that false statements made during discussions will be published on the Duma website.

“If you’ve done something stupid, let this nonsense be visible to everyone,” he said at the plenary session.

“When there’s injustice,” the parliamentary speaker said, referring to news outlets misquoting or mischaracterizing the Duma deputies’ words, “we’ll defend our colleagues.”

Volodin added that the offending deputy’s political party will be consulted before posting their statements online.

Read more about: Duma

Read more

Women

Russian Lawmaker Says Sexual Harassment Legislation Would Be 'Excessive'

Legislation could turn Russian women into overly sensitive Europeans, Pletneva said.
Duma

On Women’s Day, Russian Lawmaker Slutsky Apologizes for Sexual Harassment

Leonid Slutsky has been accused in recent weeks of sexual harassment by five journalists.
Women

Russian Duma Chairman Tells Women Journalists Fearing Sexual Harassment to 'Change Jobs'

Five female journalists have accused Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky of sexual harassment in the past month.
Women

Russian Deputy Vows to Criminalize Sexual Harassment After Duma Scandal

Three journalists have accused State Duma deputy Leonid Slutsky of sexual harassment.