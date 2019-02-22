Russian Duma to Publicly Shame Lawmakers for ‘Stupid’ Comments

Russia’s lower chamber of parliament plans to install an online wall of shame displaying lawmakers’ dubious remarks to force them “to think before they speak,” its chairman has said.

State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday that false statements made during discussions will be published on the Duma website.

“If you’ve done something stupid, let this nonsense be visible to everyone,” he said at the plenary session.

“When there’s injustice,” the parliamentary speaker said, referring to news outlets misquoting or mischaracterizing the Duma deputies’ words, “we’ll defend our colleagues.”

Volodin added that the offending deputy’s political party will be consulted before posting their statements online.