Russia Must Build Own Internet in Case of Foreign Disruption, Putin Says

Russia must prepare for possible Western attempts to deny it access to the global internet by creating its own self-sufficient 'segments' of the web, President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying on Wednesday by Russian news agencies.

"I think, they [foreign countries] will think through carefully before doing it, but there is a theoretical possibility [of Russia being cut off from the internet], and that's why we should create segments that don't depend on anyone," the Tass news agency quoted Putin as saying.