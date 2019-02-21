Arrest of ‘Legendary’ U.S. Investor Calvey. And Why Russian Soldiers No Longer Can Take Selfies

This week on From Russia With News, Financial Times Bureau Chief Henry Foy joins us in the studio to talk about the arrest of Michael Calvey, the U.S. founder of Baring Vostok, Russia’s biggest independent private equity firm.

We'll also talk with Coda journalist Simon Ostrovsky to discuss the new Duma law that bans Russian soldiers from taking selfies or sharing information online. In 2015, Ostrovsky tracked Russian soldiers in Ukraine using data pulled from their social media accounts in a now-famous documentary for Vice News.

From Russia With News is hosted by Jonathan Brown and produced by Pjotr Sauer. The episode was recorded and edited at CM Records Studios in central Moscow. Stay tuned for a new episode every Thursday on our site or here. Also available on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other audio platforms.

Go deeper:

Read the backstory on Michael Calvey’s arrest here: Calvey Indicted for Fraud, the Latest on His Case

U.S. Investor Calvey's Arrest Just Another Brick in the Wall, by Ben Aris

Read more about the Russia’s ban on selfies for soldiers here: Russian Soldiers Banned From Taking Selfies Under New Law

Watch Simon Ostrovsky’s Documentary “Selfie Soldiers" here: Selfie Soldiers: Russia Checks in to Ukraine

This week's Meanwhile in Russia story: Russian Woman Calls Firefighters to Extinguish Her ‘Burning Soul’