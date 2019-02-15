Remembering the Soviet Withdrawal from Afghanistan, 30 Years Later, in Pictures

Feb. 15, 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. 

The nine-year Afghan War claimed the lives of over 1 million Afghani civilians and over 14,000 Soviet troops. In 1989, Gorbachev's decision to withdraw the Soviet military from the country was hailed as a long overdue ending to a bloody conflict and the decision to invade was condemned as a mistake by the Congress of People's Deputies of the Soviet Union.

In recent years, however, Russian politicians have sought to repackage the war as a patriotic success. 
Women dancing at a meeting of Soviet soldiers. Termez, Uzbekistan. Boris Yusupov/TASS archive
Major Anatoly Miloserdov and Lieutenant Colonel Leonid Onishchenko plan the Soviet withdrawal. Valery Zufarov, Boris Kavashkin / TASS
A Soviet tank column returns home. Georgy Nadezhdin / TASS archive
The last Soviet troops leave the southern province of Kandahar and make for the USSR. After the withdrawal of the remaining Soviet contingent from Kandahar and Helmand, not a single Soviet soldier remained. Vladimir Zavyalov / TASS archive
A young girl presents a peacekeeping solider with a red scarf in Gusgy, Turkmenistan. S. Rozyev / TASS archive
A column of Soviet BTR-70 tanks cross the bridge over the Amu Darya. TASS
February 15, 1989. A closing column of Soviet troops crosses the 960-meter bridge spanning the Amu Darya border river into the USSR. I.Khodzhayev, Boris Yusupov/TASS archive
A Soviet soldier reunites with his family. Ancar Galeyev / TASS archive
