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Ukrainian Attacks Kill At Least 2 People in Southern Russia

By Reuters
rostovport.ru

Ukrainian air attacks killed two people and wounded at least 17 others in southern Russia, regional authorities said early Monday.

In the city of Rostov-on-Don, a major export hub near the Sea of Azov, a couple was killed, Rostov region Governor Yury Slyusar said in a Telegram post. He said five others were injured, two of whom were in critical condition.

Falling drone debris sparked fires at a number of locations, including warehouses, and windows were blown out in a residential apartment building, Slyusar added.

In the city of Belgorod, a drone attack wounded 12 people, including two children, and caused a fire in a residential building, regional authorities said Monday morning.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia region Governor Ivan Fedorov said a guided aerial bomb and drone attack killed one person and wounded two in the southern city, which has been under heavy bombardment in recent months.

In Ukraine's northern Sumy region, a Russian guided aerial bomb attack wounded five people, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said in a post on Telegram.

Read more about: Rostov , Belgorod , Ukraine war

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