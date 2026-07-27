Ukrainian Attacks Kill At Least 2 People in Southern Russia

Ukrainian air attacks killed two people and wounded at least 17 others in southern Russia, regional authorities said early Monday.
In the city of Rostov-on-Don, a major export hub near the Sea of Azov, a couple was killed, Rostov region Governor Yury Slyusar said in a Telegram post. He said five others were injured, two of whom were in critical condition.
Falling drone debris sparked fires at a number of locations, including warehouses, and windows were blown out in a residential apartment building, Slyusar added.
In the city of Belgorod, a drone attack wounded 12 people, including two children, and caused a fire in a residential building, regional authorities said Monday morning.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia region Governor Ivan Fedorov said a guided aerial bomb and drone attack killed one person and wounded two in the southern city, which has been under heavy bombardment in recent months.
In Ukraine's northern Sumy region, a Russian guided aerial bomb attack wounded five people, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said in a post on Telegram.
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