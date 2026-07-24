Ukraine Strikes Wildberries Warehouses in St. Petersburg and Surrounding Region

Ukrainian drones struck warehouses belonging to online retailer Wildberries for the third time in less than a week, co-founder Tatyana Kim confirmed Friday morning, with the latest wave targeting a major logistics center in St. Petersburg.

Kim, Russia's wealthiest woman, said Wildberries facilities in St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region, as well as in annexed Crimea, were hit overnight. Fires broke out at several locations, though Kim said "parts" of the warehouses were saved.

While Kim said none of the company's employees were injured, Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko wrote in a post on Telegram earlier in the morning that at least three people were hurt during the attack in his region.

Images and videos shared on social media showed huge plumes of smoke rising over St. Petersburg early Friday. The Moscow Times was able to verify that the smoke was coming from the Wildberries logistics hub in the Shushary district, located roughly 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the city center.