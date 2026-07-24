Ukraine Strikes Wildberries Warehouses in St. Petersburg and Surrounding Region

Ukrainian drones struck warehouses belonging to online retailer Wildberries for the third time in less than a week, co-founder Tatyana Kim confirmed Friday morning, with the latest wave targeting a major logistics center in St. Petersburg.
Kim, Russia's wealthiest woman, said Wildberries facilities in St. Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region, as well as in annexed Crimea, were hit overnight. Fires broke out at several locations, though Kim said "parts" of the warehouses were saved.
While Kim said none of the company's employees were injured, Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko wrote in a post on Telegram earlier in the morning that at least three people were hurt during the attack in his region.
Images and videos shared on social media showed huge plumes of smoke rising over St. Petersburg early Friday. The Moscow Times was able to verify that the smoke was coming from the Wildberries logistics hub in the Shushary district, located roughly 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the city center.
In an earlier statement, Wildberries said that operations at two of its logistics sites in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region had been halted. It also said that staff at its warehouse in Crimea had been evacuated.
Before Friday, five Wildberries warehouses, accounting for around 10% of the company's logistics capacity, had been attacked since last weekend, according to the newspaper Kommersant.
Ukraine did not immediately claim responsibility for Friday's strikes. However, following earlier attacks, Ukrainian officials accused the company of helping supply the Russian military with parts for drones and other equipment.
Together with smaller rivals, Wildberries and top competitor Ozon sell goods and services worth the equivalent of 8.5% of Russia's gross domestic product and employ 4 million people, or more than 5% of the country's workforce.
Reuters contributed reporting.
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