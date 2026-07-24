Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Visits Siberian Factory Producing Delayed Russian Airliner

kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin made an unannounced visit Friday to an aviation plant in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, home to one of Russia’s flagship civil aviation projects that has faced a decade of production delays.

The Kremlin said Putin toured the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, which produces Russia’s MC-21 passenger jet. He was shown one fully assembled plane during the visit, while 18 MC-21-310 aircraft are currently being built, according to a Kremlin press release.

Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev and Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov accompanied the president.

Development of the MC-21 began in 2009. Mass production was originally scheduled to launch in 2016, but that timeline has been repeatedly pushed back.

State defense conglomerate Rostec currently aims to complete certification of the MC-21 by late 2026, with commercial flights slated to begin months later.

The state-run news agency TASS released footage showing Putin inspecting the interior of an MC-21 cabin on Friday. In the video, Irkutsk Aviation Plant CEO Andrei Soynov can be heard describing the interior of the aircraft as “a comfortable size for passengers.”

Russia’s efforts to build its own commercial fleet have stalled as companies struggle to replace Western components and planes cut off by sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin will next travel to Omsk, located roughly 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) west, for an official event with Kazakh authorities.

Read more about: Putin , Irkutsk

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Putin Says 'Didn't Doubt' Support of Russians During Wagner Mutiny

Residents had been seen cheering for Wagner troops as they pulled out of the city of Rostov-on-Don after calling off their mutiny.
1 Min read

Putin Reveals Russia Paid $1Bln to Wagner Group in Past Year

“The upkeep of the entire Wagner Group was fully provided for by the state.”
2 Min read

Putin Applauds 'Dear Friend' Xi on His 70th Birthday

"It is difficult to overestimate the efforts you have been making to foster the comprehensive partnership" between Russia and China, Putin told Xi.
1 Min read

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...