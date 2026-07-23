EU Agrees 21st Sanctions Package Against Russia

European Union countries agreed Thursday to a watered-down 21st package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, freezing the Russian crude oil price cap following weeks of intense negotiations.

European Council President António Costa announced the deal on social media, stating that the new measures target energy, financial services, crypto and trade.

"Our support for Ukraine and for a just and sustainable peace remains unwavering," Costa wrote in a post on X.

Diplomats said the final hurdle was cleared after Greece received an exemption allowing its shipping firms to continue transporting Russian liquefied natural gas from the Arctic.

EU ambassadors had been racing against a deadline to lock in the global Russian crude price cap at $44 per barrel. Under the agreement, that limit will remain frozen for 12 months to prevent an automatic jump that could have yielded financial gains for Russia amid rising oil prices driven by conflict in the Middle East.