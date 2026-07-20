Chelyabinsk Activist Ends Campaign After Jump From Window to Escape Police

An urban planning blogger and activist in the city of Chelyabinsk has abandoned his campaign for the local city council a week after injuring his spine while jumping from a second-floor window to escape from police officers.

Mikhail Popov announced earlier this month that he intended to gather the signatures needed to run as an independent candidate for the Chelyabinsk City Duma in September

A week later, Popov fractured his spine and was hospitalized after jumping out of a second-floor window while attempting to flee visiting police officers at his home. The purpose of the police visit was not immediately clear.

“I won’t be able to collect 205 signatures by July 24, so I’m forced to end my participation in this election campaign,” Popov wrote on Telegram on Monday, adding that he planned to focus on his medical recovery.

Popov, known for his writing on public transit and urban development, was beaten by two men in camouflage last year. At the time, the blogger said he believed the assault was connected to his public opposition to a local forest construction project.

Popov identified one of the visiting officers at his home last week as an investigator who had questioned him about his assault in 2025. A court fined one of his assailants 6,000 rubles ($76), while the second person avoided prosecution.

His campaign suspension follows that of anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin, who announced Sunday he would end his involvement in opposition politics amid growing pressure from the Russian authorities.