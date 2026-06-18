Defect in Oreshnik’s Soviet-Era Guidance System Causes Serious Accuracy Issues – Report

Shortly after the unveiling of the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile in 2024, President Vladimir Putin boasted that the medium-range weapon was a state-of-the-art Russian creation, not an upgrade of a Soviet-era system.

In reality, the Oreshnik is reliant on a component based on designs from the 1970s so outdated that the equipment needed to test it are obsolete and cannot be replaced, according to a new report.

Leaked correspondence revealed by researchers at Dallas Analytics shows that the component responsible for directing the missile is based on Soviet-era blueprints that were abandoned after the Cold War. Moreover, because the components were once considered obsolete, it is impossible to test them to detect malfunctions.

The Oreshnik’s in-flight trajectory is controlled by a GU-503 gyroscope, a Soviet-era instrument that tracks how the missile tilts in flight so it can stay on course. At hypersonic speeds, the investigators say that a deviation of just 0.5 degrees from the planned trajectory can cause the missile to miss its target by dozens of kilometers.