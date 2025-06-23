Russian Drone and Missile Strikes on Kyiv Kill 6, Ukraine Says

Russia launched a wave of drone and missile attacks on Ukraine overnight, killing at least seven people, including six in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said Monday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia fired 352 drones and 16 missiles, some of which he claimed were supplied by North Korea. One person was also reported killed in Bila Tserkva, a city south of the capital.

“Everyone in countries neighbouring Russia, Iran and North Korea should be thinking carefully about whether they could protect lives if this coalition of murderers persists and continues spreading their terror,” Zelensky said.

AFP journalists in Kyiv heard drones buzzing over the city center and explosions throughout the night. A multi-story residential building was heavily damaged in the attack, and rescue workers were seen clearing debris as residents sheltered in basements, scrolling through their phones for updates.

Zelensky said five homes were damaged in addition to the residential building. “Rescuers are currently clearing the rubble and providing assistance wherever it is needed,” he added.

The assault came less than a week after a previous strike on Kyiv killed at least 28 people, and amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the war. The last direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow took place nearly three weeks ago, with no further negotiations announced.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had downed 23 Ukrainian drones over its regions overnight.