Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

In Photos: Russians Stage Muted Protests on War's Third Anniversary

Russians in cities across the country held small protests and laid flowers at memorials to mark the third anniversary of their country's invasion of Ukraine.

Despite public anti-war statements being forbidden by Russian law, small expressions of dissent could be seen from cities in the Ural Mountains to Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Here's a look at photos from the day's actions:
Kazan
A solo picket against the war in Kazan. The protester holds a sign reading "There is no way forward / We have to turn away" with the words "Putin / SVO [special military operation]" highlighted in red.
t.me/Govorit_NeMoskva
Moscow
Flowers at the monument to Ukrainian writer Lesya Ukrainka in Moscow.
SOTAvision
Moscow
A girl wearing an anti-war T-shirt reading “February is years long” at the monument to Lesya Ukrainka in Moscow.
SOTAvision
Moscow
A sign reading “We mourn” at the monument to Lesya Ukrainka in Moscow.
SOTAvision
Moscow
Flowers near the Solovetsky Stone, a monument to Soviet victims of political repression in Moscow.
SOTAvision
Perm
A group picket against the war in the Siberian city of Perm.
SOTAvision
Ufa
A picket in Ufa, republic of Bashkortostan.
t.me/aspecty
St. Petersburg
An installation on a stone in a forest near St. Petersburg. The inscription reads “The times do not choose us / But we can decide how to live in the times that choose us.”
t.me/Poluchitsya_Mir
St. Petersburg
Leningrad siege survivor Lyudmila Vasilyeva staged a rare anti-war protest in St. Petersburg on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
SOTAvision
St. Petersburg
A policeman at the monument to victims of political repressions on Voskresenskaya Embankment in St. Petersburg.
Viktoria Arefieva / MR7
St. Petersburg
Flowers laid at the monument to Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in St. Petersburg.
Viktoria Arefieva / MR7
Read more about: Protest

More image galleries

In Photos: Ukrainian Cities Before and After Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion

Three years of Russia’s full-scale invasion have left deep scars on cities across Ukraine.
1 Min read

In Photos: Navalny Supporters Pay Tribute on Anniversary of Kremlin Critic's Death

Supporters laid flowers, signs and other items at memorials in cities across Europe as well as across Russia.
1 Min read

In Photos: Moscow Prepares to Celebrate Chinese New Year

Red decorations can be seen across the Russian capital ahead of the holiday.
1 Min read

In Photos: Ukraine Evacuates Civilians from Key Stronghold of Pokrovsk as Russians Advance

Russian forces have been approaching Pokrovsk, a key logistics outpost for Kyiv in the frontline Donetsk region, for months.
1 Min read