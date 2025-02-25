In Photos: Russians Stage Muted Protests on War's Third Anniversary
Russians in cities across the country held small protests and laid flowers at memorials to mark the third anniversary of their country's invasion of Ukraine.
Despite public anti-war statements being forbidden by Russian law, small expressions of dissent could be seen from cities in the Ural Mountains to Moscow and St. Petersburg.
Here's a look at photos from the day's actions:
Kazan
t.me/Govorit_NeMoskva
Moscow
SOTAvision
Moscow
SOTAvision
Moscow
SOTAvision
Moscow
SOTAvision
Perm
SOTAvision
Ufa
t.me/aspecty
St. Petersburg
t.me/Poluchitsya_Mir
St. Petersburg
SOTAvision
St. Petersburg
Viktoria Arefieva / MR7
St. Petersburg
Viktoria Arefieva / MR7