Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine’s Izyum Kills At Least 4, Injures 20

A Russian missile fired Tuesday on the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum killed at least four people and wounded 20 others, Ukrainian regional authorities said.

Izyum, which had a pre-war population of around 45,000, was occupied for several months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Ukraine liberated the city in September 2022.

"According to initial reports, the occupiers used a ballistic missile. Four people were killed," Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram, adding that five people had been hospitalized.

In a later update, Syniehubov said that 20 people had been wounded in the strike that targeted the center of the Izyum, which lies some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the front line.