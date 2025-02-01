UN Condemns Russian Missile Attack in Odesa that Wounded 7

The UN on Saturday condemned a Russian missile attack on the city of Odesa in southern Ukraine that wounded at least seven people and damaged historic buildings.

The Black Sea port, known for its picturesque streets of 19th-century buildings, is regularly targeted by Russian strikes.

"UNESCO condemns the missile attack on the historic centre of Odesa last night, a World Heritage site, severely damaging at least two cultural buildings placed under UNESCO Conventions' protection," the UN agency said.

"Our team is already at work to promptly support the urgent documentation of damage and identify with the Ukrainian authorities the required emergency interventions," it said, adding that a UNESCO mission will be deployed to Odesa.

Regional governor Oleg Kiper wrote on social media that "seven people are known to have been injured in the attack by Russian terrorists on the historical centre of Odesa."

Kiper said in earlier posts that two women and a child were among the wounded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned what he called an "absolutely deliberate attack by Russian terrorists", saying it was fortunate there were no deaths.

Kiper posted photos showing rescuers wheeling a woman on a stretcher outside the city's historic Hotel Bristol. The photos show damage to the 19th-century hotel's ornate facade and interior, including a grand staircase.