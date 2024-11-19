Russia's New Nuclear Doctrine Takes Advantage of Ambiguity

President Vladimir Putin has approved updates to Russia’s nuclear doctrine which will lower the threshold for Moscow to launch a nuclear strike against its opponents, prompint the U.S. and Britain to condemn the Kremlin as "irresponsible."

Under the changes, an attack on Russian soil by a non-nuclear power could be grounds for nuclear retaliation if Russia’s opponent was backed by a nuclear-armed state. This is widely seen to be a reference to Ukraine and its Western allies.

Though the changes were announced in September, Putin’s sign-off came a day after Washington permitted Kyiv to use ATACMS to strike some targets in Russia — and hours before Moscow claimed Kyiv struck a military facility in the Bryansk region with the U.S.-made weapons.

Experts told The Moscow Times that the revised doctrine fits in with Russia’s attempts to deter Kyiv’s allies from ramping up support to Ukraine by creating greater ambiguity about when it would consider nuclear retaliation. Moscow has made over 200 references to its nuclear capabilities since the start of the war, according to an analysis by the Project on Nuclear Issues at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS PONI).

The first update to the playbook since 2020, the new document expands the number of scenarios in which Russia would consider using nuclear weapons and widens the country’s nuclear umbrella to cover Belarus.

Whereas the previous version required that an opponent put the “very existence of the state in jeopardy” before nuclear weapons may be used, now it only has to be a “critical threat to [Russia’s] sovereignty and/or territorial integrity.”

“There is no broad interpretation of what that means,” Pavel Podvig, director of the Russian Nuclear Forces Project, told The Moscow Times. "It's not totally inconsequential, and has expanded the range of scenarios in which Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons. But there is no automatic effect."