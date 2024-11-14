Anti-War Theater Director Jailed 8 Years Over Social Posts Calling for Putin’s Death

A Russian military court has sentenced a theater director to eight years in prison for anti-war comments that include calls to kill President Vladimir Putin, the independent news website Mediazona reported Thursday.

Anastasia Berezhinskaya, 43, was accused of “discrediting” and spreading “false information” about the Russian military, as well as “justifying terrorism,” in a series of posts on the Russian social network Vkontakte.

Berezhinskaya accused Russian soldiers of killing civilians and destroying cities in the first months following the full-scale invasion of February 2022. Referring to Putin, she wrote: “Destroy that bastard. Wipe him off the face of the Earth.”

In court, Berezhinskaya pleaded partially guilty, but denied that her comments about Putin were a genuine call to murder the Kremlin leader, Mediazona reported.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians throughout the nearly three-year war it insists on calling a “special military operation.”