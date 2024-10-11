Jet Fire at Crimea Oil Terminal Extinguished 5 Days After Ukraine Strike

A jet fire at a major oil terminal in the port city of Feodosia in Russian-annexed Crimea has been put out five days after Ukrainian missile strikes there, its Russian-installed Mayor Igor Tkachenko said Friday.

“As of 8 a.m. there’s no jet fire on the territory of the oil terminal,” Tkachenko wrote on Telegram, saying “the situation has stabilized and is fully under control.”

“Emergency services and our municipal enterprises are continuing emergency recovery work. It will continue until complete liquidation,” Tkachenko added.

His assurances come hours after Crimea’s Russian-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov reported a “release of combustible materials” overnight after residents said they heard an explosion.