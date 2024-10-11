Jet Fire at Crimea Oil Terminal Extinguished 5 Days After Ukraine Strike

A jet fire at a major oil terminal in the port city of Feodosia in Russian-annexed Crimea has been put out five days after Ukrainian missile strikes there, its Russian-installed Mayor Igor Tkachenko said Friday.
“As of 8 a.m. there’s no jet fire on the territory of the oil terminal,” Tkachenko wrote on Telegram, saying “the situation has stabilized and is fully under control.”
“Emergency services and our municipal enterprises are continuing emergency recovery work. It will continue until complete liquidation,” Tkachenko added.
His assurances come hours after Crimea’s Russian-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov reported a “release of combustible materials” overnight after residents said they heard an explosion.
Tkachenko assured nearby residents that air quality posed no threat despite locals' complaints of nausea and headaches and the local consumer protection watchdog reporting high levels of sulfur dioxide near the flames.
Ukraine’s military said Monday its missile forces had carried out a successful strike on the Feodosia offshore oil terminal, the largest on the Crimean peninsula in the Black Sea. More than 1,100 people were evacuated as the flames spread to more than 2,500 square meters.
Media reports linked the oil terminal to President Vladimir Putin’s university friend Viktor Khmarin, who was said to be the beneficiary of a company that bought it in 2019 after its nationalization by Russia’s occupational authorities.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.