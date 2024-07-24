×
3 Russians Killed After Fishing Boat Sinks in South Atlantic

The Argos Georgia. Steven Watkins / Marinetraffic.com

At least three Russian citizens were killed after a fishing boat carrying 27 people sank around 320 kilometers off the Falkland Islands, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The 54-meter Argos Georgia sank on Monday afternoon after being suddenly flooded with water in the South Atlantic, authorities in the Falkland Islands said in a statement.

Rescuers have so far managed to save 14 crew members. Six people were confirmed killed while seven others remain missing. 

Russia’s Foreign Ministry, citing the Falkland Islands’ Coast Guard, said three Russian nationals were among the dead.

“According to the Falklands Coast Guard and the ship owner, there were eight Russians on board, four of whom are alive, three are dead and one is missing," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the state-run TASS news agency.

Strong waves and gusty winds exceeding 35 knots have hampered rescue efforts, with authorities in the Falkland Islands describing the weather conditions as “extremely challenging.”

“The search and rescue will continue throughout the night and the safety of all those involved is paramount,” authorities in the archipelago said.

