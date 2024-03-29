Armenia Blocks Pro-Kremlin TV Host’s Shows

Armenia has blocked pro-Kremlin Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov’s shows on its territory over “continuous violations,” the South Caucasus nation’s state broadcasting regulator announced Friday.

The shows “Evening With Vladimir Solovyov” and “Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov” were pulled off the air in Armenia based on a Russian-Armenian mass telecommunications cooperation agreement.

The regulator, the Television and Radio Broadcasting Network of Armenia, said the violations that Solovyov’s programs committed were related to articles 5 and 6 of the agreement but did not elaborate further.

Article 5 ensures “the exclusion of programs with offensive content against peoples and national values” and "the exclusion of interference in election campaigns and domestic political life.”

Meanwhile, article 6 establishes “respect for rules during national holidays and commemorations” and “observance of general rules during martial law and states of emergency.”