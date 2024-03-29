Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Armenia Blocks Pro-Kremlin TV Host’s Shows

Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov. er.ru

Armenia has blocked pro-Kremlin Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov’s shows on its territory over “continuous violations,” the South Caucasus nation’s state broadcasting regulator announced Friday.

The shows “Evening With Vladimir Solovyov” and “Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov” were pulled off the air in Armenia based on a Russian-Armenian mass telecommunications cooperation agreement.

The regulator, the Television and Radio Broadcasting Network of Armenia, said the violations that Solovyov’s programs committed were related to articles 5 and 6 of the agreement but did not elaborate further. 

Article 5 ensures “the exclusion of programs with offensive content against peoples and national values” and "the exclusion of interference in election campaigns and domestic political life.”

Meanwhile, article 6 establishes “respect for rules during national holidays and commemorations” and “observance of general rules during martial law and states of emergency.”

On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Armenia of trying to rupture increasingly strained ties between the two countries.

Moscow’s longtime ally Armenia has grown increasingly frustrated with Russia over its failure to intervene in neighboring Azerbaijan's offensive last year to retake the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Yerevan has recently floated the possibility of leaving the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a security bloc that includes a handful of other former Soviet countries.

In a sign of its ambition for new security guarantees, Yerevan has been forging partnerships with Western countries — mainly France and the United States.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Armenia , Television

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Movies

Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Rises, High-Flyers, Death Rays and a Pole Pretending to be an American

It’s Everything But the Kitchen Sink Week on Moscow TV, as the small screen puts on an exotic smorgasbord indeed: you get everything from a Pole playing...
Britain

Sherlock Series Finale Leaked in Hacker Attack, Russia's Channel One Confirms

The BBC is investigating claims that Russian hackers leaked the series finale of hit television show Sherlock before its Sunday night broadcast.
Germany

From German ‘Millionaire’ to Grozny Aide: Meet the Winner of Kadyrov’s Reality Show

At the end of last month, the reality television show "Komanda" ended with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov picking a new strategic advisor to his government...
Armenia

Armenia Revolts: Forget Social Protest, This Time It’s Serious

That thousands of Yerevan residents should take to the streets, as they have done every day this past week, is no real surprise. But this summer’s protest...