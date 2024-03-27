Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Sentences Online War Critic to 6 Years Jail

By AFP
Kindel Media / pexels

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a man to six years in jail for online messages denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as Moscow clamps down on public criticism of the conflict.

Nikolai Farafonov, 35, was found guilty of "public incitement to commit terrorist acts" by a military court in Russia's northern republic of Komi, local media reported.

The prosecution said he had published "videos and messages" calling for the burning of military recruitment offices.

Several dozen arson attacks or attempted attacks on such premises have been reported in Russia since the war began two years ago.

The NGO Memorial, which referred to Farafonov as a political prisoner, said he lived in a small town in the region and ran a channel on the Telegram messaging service openly hostile to the conflict.

On the channel, Memorial said he referred in particular to Russian soldiers being killed in Ukraine, while criticizing political repression, "patriotic" pro-Kremlin education in schools and other local issues.

Farafonov had previously been fined in October 2022 for "discrediting" the army following an online commentary that Memorial said referred to the deaths of Ukrainian children at the point of Russian bayonets.

Despite the fine Farafonov continued to publish critical messages until he was arrested last September for "calls for terrorism."

Thousands of Russians have been fined and hundreds jailed for denouncing President Vladimir Putin's attack on neighboring Ukraine, which was launched in February 2022.

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

far east republic

Russia’s Buryatia Scraps Mayoral Elections in Capital City

Instead of being elected in direct municipal elections, the mayor of Ulan-Ude will now be selected by a local council.
1 Min read
foreign intelligence

Russia's Spy Chief Visited North Korea for Security Talks – State Media

Sergei Naryshkin met with North Korea's State Security Minister Ri Chang Dae to discuss boosting cooperation.
1 Min read
staged ovation

By Visiting Loyal Small-Town Russians, Putin Seeks to Ease Concert Hall Attack Blunder

Amid the fallout from the attack, the Kremlin is turning to a tried-and-true damage control tactic.
3 Min read
rising toll

Moscow Attack Death Toll Rises to 143 – Authorities

By Wednesday afternoon, 80 people injured in the attack, including six children, remained in the hospital.
2 Min read