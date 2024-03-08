Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

In Photos: Russian Women Receive Flowers from Soldiers, Masked Officers on Women's Day

Russia has celebrated International Women's Day since the Soviet era.

But the holiday — which celebrates women's contributions to society — has inevitably been influenced by the war in Ukraine like much of Russian society.

The result has been images of Russian soldiers and masked security officers handing women flowers to mark the holiday:
A student of Novosibirsk Military Institute from the Russian National Guard holds flowers on the eve of International Women's Day.
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
A student of Novosibirsk Military Institute of the Russian National Guard holds flowers in a street on the eve of International Women's Day.
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
Buying flowers for March 8 at the Rizhsky market in Moscow.
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Buying flowers for March 8 at the Rizhsky market in Moscow.
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
A road police officer gives flowers to tram drivers on the eve of International Women's Day in Yekaterinburg.
Donat Sorokin / TASS
A road police officer hides flowers behind his back on the eve of International Women's Day in Yekaterinburg.
Donat Sorokin / TASS
Buying flowers for March 8 at the Rizhsky market in Moscow.
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
A Russian Federal Bailiffs Service officer congratulates women in Moscow.
Moskva News Agency
A Russian Federal Bailiffs Service officer congratulates women in Moscow.
Moskva News Agency
Buying flowers for March 8 at Moscow's Rizhsky Market.
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Buying flowers for March 8 at Moscow's Rizhsky Market.
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
A member of Rosgvardiya (Russian National Guard) congratulates women in Moscow.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
A member of Rosgvardiya (Russian Federal Guard) congratulates women in Moscow.
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
Read more about: Women

More image galleries

let's get phygital

In Photos: Russia's First-Ever 'Games of the Future'

Sports, video games and robots: this event had everything.
1 Min read
final goodbye

In Photos: Alexei Navalny's Farewell Service

Thousands of supporters of the late opposition leader gathered to attend his funeral service.
1 Min read
Early voting

In Photos: Residents of Remote Areas Start Voting in Russia's Presidential Election

Russian election workers are making their way to voters in hard-to-reach parts of the country by helicopter, snowmobile and even dog sled.
1 Min read
turning point

In Photos: Remembering Boris Nemtsov's Life, 9 Years After His Murder

The opposition politician was shot and killed steps away from the Kremlin nine years ago today.
1 Min read