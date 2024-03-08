In Photos: Russian Women Receive Flowers from Soldiers, Masked Officers on Women's Day
Russia has celebrated International Women's Day since the Soviet era.
But the holiday — which celebrates women's contributions to society — has inevitably been influenced by the war in Ukraine like much of Russian society.
The result has been images of Russian soldiers and masked security officers handing women flowers to mark the holiday:
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Donat Sorokin / TASS
Donat Sorokin / TASS
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency
Yaroslav Chingaev / Moskva News Agency