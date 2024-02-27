Russia Develops ‘Spiritual' Psychology University Course

Russia’s Science and Higher Education Ministry has created a new psychology course that trains future mental health professionals to instill traditional conservative values in their patients, the youth news website Doxa reported Tuesday.

The new course, which will be offered to both undergraduate and master's students, is called “Individual Spiritual Security and Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values in the Psychologist’s Work.”

A 32-page curriculum published by the ministry lists topics such as “modern Ukraine” and the “degradation of traditional spiritual and moral values in the West” as examples of humanity’s deviation from traditional values.

It is unclear when the course will be integrated into university programs and whether it will be mandatory for psychology students.