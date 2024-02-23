In Photos: 2 Years of Russia's War on Ukraine

On Feb. 24, 2022, people across Ukraine awoke to the sound of Russian missiles as President Vladimir Putin declared what he called a "special military operation."



Two years later, millions of Ukrainians have been displaced, tens of thousands of civilians and combatants have been killed and a number of cities and towns have been destroyed by Russia's offensive — with no end in sight.



To mark its second anniversary, The Moscow Times has collected photos from throughout the war: