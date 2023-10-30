Support The Moscow Times!
Ukraine Says Hit Russian Air Defense System in Crimea

By AFP
Russian S-400 air defense missile system. Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine's army said Monday it had overnight "successfully hit" part of Russia's air defense system located in annexed Crimea.

Kyiv has increased attacks on the Black Sea peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, since it launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces earlier this summer.

"The Armed Forces successfully hit a strategic object of the air defense system on the western coast of occupied Crimea," the army's strategic communications unit said on social media.

It gave no further details and Russia gave no official comment.

But the influential Rybar Telegram channel — which is close to the Russian army — also reported a "combined attack" by Kyiv on Crimea.

It alleged Ukraine had launched two U.S. ATACMS missiles which fell near the village of Olenivka, on the western coast of Crimea.

Rybar said Russian forces were not able to down the missiles "but thanks to measures taken earlier there was no serious damage."

The social media account alleged that "half an hour later" Black Sea Fleet sailors found three Ukrainian naval drones near Sevastopol.

Rybar said one of them was "destroyed," while another two tried to enter the Bay of Khersones before being shot at and sunk by Russian forces.

Ukraine has regularly targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

In September, Kyiv said it had hit a symbolic army headquarters in Sevastopol.

aerial threat

Russia Claims to Down 9 Drones Over Crimea

Drone attacks in annexed Crimea, have increased in recent weeks as Ukraine pursues a counteroffensive against Russian forces.
1 Min read
'shot down or blocked'

6 Drones Downed in Crimea, No Victims – Governor

The annexed peninsula has reported a growing number of drone and shelling incidents in recent months.
1 Min read
opinion Matthew Sussex

Ukraine’s Fate Rests on Its Imminent Counteroffensive

At stake for Ukraine in its looming counteroffensive is nothing less than its national survival.
4 Min read
increasingly vulnerable

Russian Authorities in Crimea to Strengthen Defenses Amid Ukrainian Gains

Russian authorities in annexed Crimea are fortifying the peninsula's defensive positions, its governor said Friday in a signal of Moscow’s growing...