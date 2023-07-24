Russia Says Downs 2 Ukrainian Drones Over Moscow

Russia said it had neutralized two Ukrainian drones over Moscow in the early hours of Monday, with one crashing close to the Defense Ministry in the city center.

Officials said the drones struck non-residential buildings in the capital and there were no casualties.

The attack came a day after Kyiv vowed to "retaliate" for a Russian missile attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa.

"A Kyiv regime attempt to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects on the territory of the city of Moscow was stopped," Russia's Defense Ministry said.

"Two Ukrainian drones were suppressed and crashed. There are no casualties."

The TASS news agency reported one drone crashed in Komsomolsky Prospekt, near the Defense Ministry, while another hit a business center on Likhacheva Street by one of Moscow's main ring roads.