Iran, Russia Ink Deal to Complete Major Transport Network

Iran and Russia on Wednesday signed an agreement to construct the final part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) that connects Russia to the Gulf and India.

The INSTC, a freight network of ship, rail and road routes, covers some 7,200 kilometers (4,475 miles) between Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran and India.

The agreement signed in Tehran entails Russian-Iranian cooperation in the construction of a 164-kilometer railroad between the Astara border crossing between Iran and Azerbaijan and Rasht, a city in northern Iran.