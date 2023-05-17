Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Iran, Russia Ink Deal to Complete Major Transport Network

By AFP
Signing of Russian-Iranian agreement on cooperation to create the Rasht-Astara railroad in Iran. kremlin.ru

Iran and Russia on Wednesday signed an agreement to construct the final part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) that connects Russia to the Gulf and India.

The INSTC, a freight network of ship, rail and road routes, covers some 7,200 kilometers (4,475 miles) between Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran and India.

The agreement signed in Tehran entails Russian-Iranian cooperation in the construction of a 164-kilometer railroad between the Astara border crossing between Iran and Azerbaijan and Rasht, a city in northern Iran.

Iranian Transport Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash said the "process of construction" of the Rasht-Astara railway — the INSTC's only missing link — "has started and we will finalize it within the next three years."

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told the signing ceremony the INSTC will boost regional trade, and said: "Today, with the determination that exists... this big project is taking shape."

Raisi said there was "great potential" in ties with Russia, calling the latest agreement "an important strategic step on the path of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation."

His Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who spoke at the ceremony via videoconference, praised the "obvious economic benefits" for both Moscow and Tehran in the form of new jobs and investments.

Read more about: Iran , Transport

Read more

Needs must

Amid Sanctions, Aeroflot Forced to Send Aircraft to Iran for Repair

In the face of international sanctions, Russia’s largest airline Aeroflot has been forced to send one of its planes to Iran for repair.
1 Min read
Transport

Thousands of Moscow Taxi Drivers Sanctioned for World Cup Price Hikes

Russia's Interior Ministry investigated 183,000 taxicabs after June 19 following complaints about inflated prices.
Transport

German Fan Spotted Driving Tractor to World Cup in Russia

Videos showed the driver hand-cranking the 1920’s-era Lanz Bulldog tractor, fitted with a “Hallo Moskau!” sticker.
Iran

Iran Receives S-300 Defense System Missiles From Russia

Iran Receives Missile Part System from Russia The Moscow Times Moscow has delivered the missile part of the S-300 defense system...