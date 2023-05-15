Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

In Photos: Russia's Military Recruitment Efforts for Home and the Frontlines

Ukraine's looming counteroffensive against Russian forces, coupled with an increased number of drone attacks and military incidents on Russia's territory, are making the realities of the war increasingly visible to ordinary Russians.

More than a year in, the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine — which was once presented to Russians as a short-term, victorious "special military operation" — requires additional manpower for both the frontlines and domestic defense efforts.

Russian authorities have taken measures such as forming squadrons to shoot down drones over Russian territory and increasing efforts to attract new military recruits.

Here is a closer look:
Police in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg established a special unit for shooting down drones in the wake of Victory Day celebrations last week.
Russian Interior Ministry / TASS
The so-called “sky control unit” consists predominantly of officers who have served in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.
Russian Interior Ministry / TASS
Here members of the "sky control unit" are pictured on the roof of a building in central St. Petersburg.
Russian Interior Ministry / TASS
Large banners and advertisements promoting contract military service can be found across all major cities in Russia.
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
A banner at a Moscow metro station aims to promote contract military service by labeling it "the real job."
Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP
Here men are seen lining up outside a military enlistment office in Balashikha, a town some 25 kilometers east of Moscow.
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
Most Russian men between 18 and 60 years old are eligible to sign up as volunteers to fight in Ukraine.
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
Russia's Defense Ministry promises to pay contract soldiers a one-time payment of 195,000 rubles ($2,455) and a minimum monthly salary of 204,000 rubles ($2,568).
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
The salary promised to war volunteers significantly exceeds the average monthly salaries in most regions of Russia, making financial compensation one of the key motivators for joining the army.
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
Offices enlisting military volunteers receive hundreds of applications daily, according to state-run news agencies.
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

More image galleries

Deadly Blazes

In Photos: Russia's Western Siberian, Urals Regions Gripped by Wildfires

At least 23 people have died from the fires since April 25, according to independent media outlet Verstka.
1 Min read
Historical Celebration

In Photos: Moscow Celebrates Victory Day with Slimmed-Down Military Parade

Russians on Tuesday marked the 78th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II — the second Victory Day celebrations...
1 Min read
patriotic push

In Photos: Moscow Preps for Victory Day Amid Security Concerns

Preparations in Russia for the Victory Day holiday are already underway as security concerns remain high due to the war.
1 Min read
style legacies

In Photos: The Lives and Styles of Russian Fashion Icons Valentin Yudashkin and Vyacheslav Zaitsev

The two famed designers passed away within days of each other this week.
1 Min read