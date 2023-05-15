In Photos: Russia's Military Recruitment Efforts for Home and the Frontlines

Ukraine's looming counteroffensive against Russian forces, coupled with an increased number of drone attacks and military incidents on Russia's territory, are making the realities of the war increasingly visible to ordinary Russians.



More than a year in, the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine — which was once presented to Russians as a short-term, victorious "special military operation" — requires additional manpower for both the frontlines and domestic defense efforts.



Russian authorities have taken measures such as forming squadrons to shoot down drones over Russian territory and increasing efforts to attract new military recruits.



Here is a closer look: