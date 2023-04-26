Russia Moves to Tighten Punishments on Dissent

Russian senators voted Wednesday to stiffen punishments of dissent by adding life sentences for treason and stripping citizenship for anti-war speech.

The amendments to Russia’s Criminal Code are being advanced amid an intensifying crackdown on the few Kremlin critics who have not fled the country 14 months after its troops invaded Ukraine.

Russia’s upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, passed a bill increasing the maximum penalty for "high treason" from 20 years to life imprisonment.

Treason, as well as “discrediting” the Russian military, is also the charge under which authorities could revoke acquired Russian citizenship when the bill becomes law.