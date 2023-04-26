Fire at Russian Cultural Center in Cyprus After Molotov Cocktail Attack

A large fire broke out at the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Cyprus' capital Nicosia after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the building, the state-run TASS news agency reported Wednesday, citing the institution’s head.

"We heard two explosions at around 1:30 p.m. We couldn’t connect them with anything at first, but then it turned out that our building had caught fire…According to eyewitnesses, something was likely thrown into the building,” another state-run news agency, RIA Novosti, quoted the center's head Alina Radchenko as saying.

The explosives deliberately targeted the part of the building where its offices are located, Radchenko said.

Eyewitness videos published online show a tall plume of smoke rising from the building.