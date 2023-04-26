Fire at Russian Cultural Center in Cyprus After Molotov Cocktail Attack

A large fire broke out at the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Cyprus' capital Nicosia after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the building, the state-run TASS news agency reported Wednesday, citing the institution’s head.
"We heard two explosions at around 1:30 p.m. We couldn’t connect them with anything at first, but then it turned out that our building had caught fire…According to eyewitnesses, something was likely thrown into the building,” another state-run news agency, RIA Novosti, quoted the center's head Alina Radchenko as saying.
The explosives deliberately targeted the part of the building where its offices are located, Radchenko said.
Eyewitness videos published online show a tall plume of smoke rising from the building.
The Russian diplomatic mission to Cyprus later said the fire had been extinguished and reported no casualties.
But the emergency services are continuing to search for any potential victims who may still be trapped inside the building, according to local sources cited by the Cyprus Times.
In comments to Russian state television, Radchenko later said that the attack could have been a response to the “active pro-Russian work” conducted by the cultural center.
“This is the answer to our firm position and the fact that more and more Cypriots are supporting Russia,” she said.
Radchenko claimed without evidence that the local “pro-Ukrainian diaspora” or Western embassies in Cyprus “that are supporting all public figures ready to carry out work against Russia” could be behind the attack.