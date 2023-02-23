Russia's Wagner Chief Announces Ammo Delivery After Row

The head of Russian mercenary outfit Wagner said Thursday his fighters in Ukraine were getting ammunition after he accused Russia's top brass of withholding supplies.

"Today at 6:00 a.m., it was announced that the shipment of ammunition was starting," Prigozhin said in a statement shared by his press service, adding that the "main papers have already been signed."

One day earlier he made an unprecedented call on Russians to pressure the country's regular army to share ammunition with his fighters, in an ongoing stand-off with military leaders.

Fighting alongside Russian forces, Prigozhin's mercenary group has spearheaded the assault on towns in eastern Ukraine.

The 61-year-old ally of President Vladimir Putin has also been involved in a bitter power struggle with the defense ministry for months.