Belarus Announces Snap Combat Readiness Drills

The Belarusian military has announced snap combat readiness drills Tuesday, with orders to move troops to designated areas and set up bridge crossings over two major rivers.

The Belarusian defense ministry did not reveal how long the readiness drills will take or their potential implications for neighboring Ukraine, which has been defending against Russia’s invasion for nearly 10 months.

It also did not specify how many troops and what type of military hardware will be moved, identifying only the Berezina and Nemana rivers for bridge crossings.