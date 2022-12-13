Support The Moscow Times!
Belarus Announces Snap Combat Readiness Drills

BM-27 Uragan (9P140) self-propelled multiple rocket launcher systems during the Allied Resolve 2022 joint military drills by Belarusian and Russian troops. Russian Defense Ministry / TASS

The Belarusian military has announced snap combat readiness drills Tuesday, with orders to move troops to designated areas and set up bridge crossings over two major rivers.

The Belarusian defense ministry did not reveal how long the readiness drills will take or their potential implications for neighboring Ukraine, which has been defending against Russia’s invasion for nearly 10 months.

It also did not specify how many troops and what type of military hardware will be moved, identifying only the Berezina and Nemana rivers for bridge crossings.

Belarus, a close ally of Moscow, allowed Russian forces to use its territory as a staging ground for their invasion of Ukraine in February. The Belarusian army has so far refrained from direct involvement in the war.

Tuesday’s announcement bore similarities to the Belarusian Security Council’s statement last week that its troops and hardware would be moved over a two-day period to counter the threat of terrorism.

Like last week, access to roads and transport links will be restricted over the course of the latest sudden inspections.

