In Photos: Kharkiv Region Returns to Normalcy After Russian Occupation
Cities and towns across Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region are beginning to return to normal life after a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive this month sent Russian troops into retreat.
Civilians have been able to return to work, and reunite with their families after being separated for over six months.
Here is a look at scenes from recaptured areas of northeastern Ukraine:
Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP
Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP
Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP
Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP
Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP
Sergey Bobok / AFP
Sergey Bobok / AFP
Sergey Bobok / AFP
Juan Barreto / AFP
Juan Barreto / AFP