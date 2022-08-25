Prominent Human Rights Activist Assaulted in Russia

A prominent Russian human rights activist and member of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s human rights council has been hospitalized after an attacker attempted to stab him in the throat with broken glass.

"Igor Kalyapin was attacked by an unknown assailant in the Nizhny Novgorod region on Wednesday night,” the presidential human rights council said in a statement Thursday.

The attacker “tried to cut his face and strangle him,” according to the presidential human rights council, but Kalyapin was able to break free and call the police.

The former head of the Committee for the Prevention of Torture, Kalyapin told the “Ostorozhno, Novosti” Telegram channel on Thursday that the attack did not appear to be politically motivated.