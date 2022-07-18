In Photos: The Aftermath of Russia's Strike on Vinnytsia, Ukraine
Almost two dozen people, including several children, were killed in Thursday's Russian attack on the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelensky described as an act of terrorism.
Images from the strikes and their aftermath have spurred a renewed round of international condemnation against Moscow:
A stroller lies on the ground after Russian missiles struck Vinnytsia, in central Ukraine, killing at least 20 people including three children.
Sergii VOLSKYI / AFP
Russia claimed the strikes — hundreds of kilometers from the front lines — had targeted a meeting of Ukrainian military officials and foreign arms suppliers.
However, Russia didn't provide any evidence for the claims.
"As a result of the strike, the participants of the meeting were destroyed," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Kyiv accuses Moscow of deliberately targeting civilians.
Among those confirmed killed was 4-year-old Liza Dmitrieva, who had Down's syndrome and whose death sparked an international outcry.
First Lady Olena Zelenska said she was "horrified" by Liza's death and images of her overturned stroller published by local authorities.
"I will not write all the words I want to, to those who killed her," Zelenska wrote on Twitter.
The Ukrainian presidency said 18 people were missing and 73 had been hospitalized.
Zelensky has called on the United States to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism following the attack.
"No other state in the world poses such a terrorist threat as Russia," Zelensky said Thursday.
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan also condemned the attack and called for a coordinated effort to bring perpetrators of war crimes to justice.
The attack on Vinnytsia, a city of 370,000 people prior to February’s invasion, follows a wave of Russian missile attacks across Ukrainian cities in recent weeks.
Russia has repeatedly said its attacks on Ukrainian cities were directed at military, not civilian, targets.
More than 400 people were involved in rescue operations, the emergency services said.
The missile strikes on Vinnytsia are the latest Russian attacks with a high civilian toll.
