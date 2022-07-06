Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in Ruins After Russian Capture

Russia's grinding, hard-fought military campaign in eastern Ukraine has seen major successes in recent weeks as its forces have captured the strategic cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

The two cities, located in the Luhansk region, are seen as critical to gaining total control over the wider Donbas region, which had been partially held by pro-Russian separatists before the Kremlin launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

This week, Russian troops continued their advance by targeting the city of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, with the city's Ukrainian leaders urging civilians to evacuate amid heavy shelling.

Photographers have documented widespread damage to all three cities in the wake of Russia's attack:
Locals walk by an apartment block damaged in shelling in Sievierodonetsk.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
An apartment block damaged in shelling in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
A burnt-out car is seen in a street in Sievierodonetsk.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
A local woman in Lysychansk walkls past graffiti that reads "Lysychansk, Kyiv is with you!"
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
A destroyed church in Lysychansk.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
A local man rides a bicycle past a damaged car in Lysychansk.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
A man looks at damage done to the central market in Sloviansk by a suspected missile attack.
Miguel Medina / AFP
Locals walk through the central market in Sloviansk after it was damaged by a suspected missile attack.
Miguel Medina / AFP
A boy says goodbye to his mother before being evacuated from the city of Sloviansk to the city of Dnipro.
Miguel Medina / AFP
