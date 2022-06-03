Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: 100 Days of Russia’s War in Ukraine

On Feb. 24, Russian forces crossed Ukraine’s borders in a full-scale invasion.

In the 100 days since the conflict began, thousands have been killed, civilians have been tortured and raped, millions displaced and Ukrainian towns and cities destroyed.
An elderly man stands in front of a burning house garage after shelling in the city of Lysytsansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.
ARIS MESSINIS / AFP
A girl rides a bicycle in front of houses ruined by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine.
Natacha Pisarenko / AP Photo / TASS
A Russian serviceman stands outside an apartment building damaged by shelling in the embattled city of Severodonetsk.
Alexander Reka / TASS
A woman walks out of a damaged apartment building after a strike in the city of Slovyansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.
ARIS MESSINIS / AFP
Russian servicemen are seen at the Mariupol commercial port on the Sea of Azov.
Vladimir Gerdo / TASS
A cyclist outside a house destroyed after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Vladimir Gerdo / TASS
Local residents watch a broadcast of an address by Russian President Putin in front of the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater in the city of Mariupol.
Vladimir Gerdo / TASS
A makeshift market in the city of Mariupol. In the foreground, a sign reads "[Payment is] better in rubles."
Vladimir Gerdo / TASS
Destroyed Russian armored vehicles stand on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Ronaldo SCHEMIDT / AFP
Natalia Pototska, 43, cries as her grandson Matviy looks on in a car at a center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
Evgeniy Maloletka / AP Photo / TASS
A man walks in a cemetery in Irpin on April 19, 2022, where at least three rows of new graves have been dug to accommodate those killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP
A block of flats partially destroyed by shelling in the Obolon district of Kyiv.
Oleksandr Ratushniak, UNDP Ukraine (CC BY-ND 2.0)
The village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv.
Oleksandr Ratushniak, UNDP Ukraine (CC BY-ND 2.0)
7A Koshytsia Street, Kyiv.
Oleksandr Ratushniak, UNDP Ukraine (CC BY-ND 2.0)
