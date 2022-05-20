Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Siberian Students Uncover Soviet Peers' Wish for Peace in 50-Year-Old Time Capsule

Gorky Palace of Culture in Novosibirsk / vk.com

Students in Siberia have opened a 50-year-old time capsule containing a wish for peace and international friendship from their Soviet peers, local media reported Thursday.

The Soviet students’ message of hope for a peaceful future was unearthed as Russia faces unprecedented economic and political isolation in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. 

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s founding, members of the Pioneers youth organization in the city of Novosibirsk sealed a time capsule in their school’s walls in May 1972 — to be opened by future students after another 50 years.

Those same Soviet students, now well into adulthood, helped open the time capsule at a ceremony Thursday.

Gorky Palace of Culture in Novosibirsk / vk.com
Gorky Palace of Culture in Novosibirsk / vk.com

In a letter placed inside the time capsule, the Soviet middle schoolers recite the history of the Young Pioneers and boast of the engineering achievements of the U.S.S.R. before wishing their descendants peace and international cooperation.

“Life is so beautiful and amazing, and you have to make it even more wonderful, so don’t waste your time ... Live your life the same way that the bright sun shines on everyone, so that your thoughts and deeds warm and delight everyone,” the message reads.

“May you have friends all over the world. May there always be peace!” 

The letter's now-elderly authors read the message themselves on stage, the Sibir Media outlet reported

Russia celebrated Thursday the 100-year anniversary of the Young Pioneers — the Soviet youth organization whose members ranged from age 9 to 15 — with events including costumed parades and speeches at schools.

Read more about: Soviet Union

Read more

break with the past

Russia Should Drop ‘Terrorist’ Soviet Legacy, Constitutional Court Judge Says

“Russia doesn’t carry on [the Soviet Union’s legal system] in law, but replaces a state that was once created illegally,” the judge wrote.
Generation Gulag

One-Way Ticket to the U.S.S.R. | Generation Gulag: Liliane Jeanne Monit

In the years after World War II, Soviet recruiters traveled the world, convincing those who’d fled the Bolshevik Revolution to return. Liliane’s father...
BLAST FROM THE PAST

Young People Take Back Soviet 'Kommunalkas'

Soviet Kommunalka apartments — each one housing several families — are still very much a thing in Russia's big cities.
Generation Gulag

An Officer’s Daughter | Generation Gulag: Olga Shirokaya

Olga Shirokaya watched as Stalin eliminated his inner circle, including her father. Then, while her university class watched, the KGB arrested her, too...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.