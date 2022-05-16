Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Mariupol Under Russian Occupation

The southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been under near-constant Russian bombardment since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Securing the strategic port on the Sea of Azov would allow Russia to establish a broad "land bridge" connecting the annexed Crimean peninsula with eastern Ukraine's separatist-held Donbas region.

But the city's Ukrainian defenders have resisted Russian efforts to capture the city and over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers are believed to be sheltering in the sprawling Azovstal steel plant.

Reporters and eyewitnesses have described harrowing scenes of civilian death and suffering from the all-but-destroyed port city in the months since Russian forces arrived.

The UN estimates that thousands of civilians have died in Mariupol since the war began.

But while most of the city's pre-war population of 400,000 has fled, some 100,000 civilians are believed to have stayed.

Here's a look at photos from areas under Russian and separatist control taken by news agencies on the ground in recent days:
A woman sits next to destroyed cars in an area of Mariupol controlled by forces of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic (DNR).
Alexei Alexandrov / AP Photo / TASS
Civilians charge their phones with a generator as Russian emergencies personnel clear debris at the partially destroyed Mariupol drama theatre.

Russia was accused of bombing the Mariupol drama theatre in March as over 1,000 civilians including children sheltered inside it. Ukraine estimates that 300 people were killed in the strike.
AFP
DNR emergencies workers distribute humanitarian aid, bread and drinking water to Mariupol residents.
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP Photo / TASS
Two women carry boxes marked with the letter Z, which has become a symbol of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, and a hashtag that translates to "We don't abandon our own," as other civilians line up for humanitarian aid, bread and water.

Ukraine has warned that Russia is seeking to bring areas of southern and eastern Ukraine into its orbit by displaying Russian symbols, the Russian flag, and even transitioning one region of southern Ukraine to the Russian ruble.
AP Photo / TASS
Residents queue to get water.
AFP
Local residents fill bottles with drinking water brought by DNR emergencies workers.
AP Photo / TASS
Local residents walk past a destroyed building.
Alexei Alexandrov / AP Photo / TASS
A resident walks past a damaged building.
Alexei Alexandrov / AP Photo / TASS
A local resident cooks in the courtyard of his damaged apartment building in an area under DNR forces' control.
Alexei Alexandrov / AP Photo / TASS
A DNR serviceman in Mariupol.
AP Photo / TASS
