U.S. Curbs Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine to Avoid War With Russia – WP

The United States has placed limitations on intelligence sharing with Ukraine to avoid heightening tensions with Russia, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The two broad prohibitions extend to detailed information that would help Ukraine kill senior Russian military officers and any information that would help Ukraine attack Russian targets outside its borders.

The U.S also has a rule against providing “targeting information” on the location of a particular Russian general, WP reported, citing unnamed U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

Legal experts say the distinction between intelligence-sharing and “targeting information” can help the U.S demonstrate it is not a party to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

“If the U.S. were providing targeting information to a foreign party, and we’re closely involved in targeting decisions, we’re directing those forces and they’re acting as a proxy for us,” said former State Department official Scott Anderson.

“That might be seen as getting close to the line of actually attacking Russia, at which point Russia could arguably respond reciprocally,” Anderson, a Brookings Institution fellow, told WP.

The latest report follows U.S. media reporting last week that said U.S. intelligence had helped Ukraine identify and target the Russian Navy’s Moskva missile cruiser and Russian generals in the battlefield.

Russia’s top general Valery Gerasimov, who previous reporting suggested was close to being struck while visiting troops near the front line, would be off-limits under the self-imposed limitations.

The U.S has provided $3.8 billion in arms and equipment to Ukraine since Russia invaded its pro-western neighbor on Feb. 24.

The U.S. House of Representatives this week voted for an additional $39.8 billion military and security package for Ukraine, which the Senate is expected to approve and send to President Joe Biden to sign.

Moscow has accused the U.S. and NATO members of fighting a “proxy war” by supplying Ukraine with military assistance.