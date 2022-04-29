Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine: As It's Happening

The Moscow Times is collecting all the latest breaking news, comment and analysis about Russia's attack on Ukraine.

You can access our earlier live coverage here.

Includes reporting from AFP.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

swift reaction

Global Reactions to Russia's Recognition of East Ukraine Separatists

Western powers reacted swiftly to Monday’s decision by Putin to recognize the independence of the two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine.
'peacekeeping force'

Putin Orders Russian Military to Act as 'Peacekeepers' in Ukraine Regions

President Vladimir Putin dispatched Russia's military to "maintain peace" in the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
unilateral violation

Macron Demands 'Targeted Sanctions' on Moscow

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia's move to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples' Republics.
sanctions warning

Britain: Russia Recognition of Separatists 'Violation of Ukraine's Integrity'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday slammed Russia's recognition of separatist republics

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.