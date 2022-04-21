Support The Moscow Times!
Russia’s Lukoil Says Longtime CEO Alekperov Resigns

Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov. Yegor Aleyev / TASS

Vagit Alekperov, the longtime head of Russia’s Lukoil, has stepped down from his post and resigned from the board of directors after 29 years, the oil giant said in a statement Thursday.

Alekperov became Lukoil’s president in 1993, steering one of the world’s largest oil producers through most of Russia’s modern history. The oil tycoon, reportedly Russia’s 10th-richest businessman, fell under British and Australian sanctions this month as part of Western penalties for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Despite his historic role at the company, by March 31, Alekperov owned just 3.12% of Lukoil’s shares and another 5.43% of its shares indirectly, including through family trusts and mutual funds, Interfax reported.

Lukoil in early March became the largest Russian company yet to call for an immediate halt to fighting in Ukraine and a diplomatic resolution of what the Kremlin calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Alekperov has reportedly suffered significant financial losses so far in 2022. According to Forbes estimates, his net worth in 2021 was $24.9 billion and has since contracted by $14.4 billion, despite a rise in oil prices following the Ukraine invasion.

