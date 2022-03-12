Ukraine’s Cities Destroyed by Russian Airstrikes With No End in Site
As the Ukraine-Russia war enters day 16, the number of civilian and military casualties keep rising while no diplomatic solution has been found.
Lyceum in Zhytomyr destroyed after rocket fire.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
The oil depot in Zhytomyr was blown up.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Destruction of private property by shelling in Zhytomyr.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Destruction of a dormitory by shelling near Zhytomyr.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN