Ukraine’s Cities Destroyed by Russian Airstrikes With No End in Site

As the Ukraine-Russia war enters day 16, the number of civilian and military casualties keep rising while no diplomatic solution has been found.
Lyceum in Zhytomyr destroyed after rocket fire.
Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, many civilian sites in Ukraine have been hit by Russian shelling.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
In recent days, children and maternity hospitals in Mariupol and Zhytomyr came under attack, which has been described as a “war crime'' by the global community.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Air strikes in the besieged city of Mariupol resulted in civilian casualties, including children.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
A textile factory and a civilian building were destroyed by a Russian air strike in Zhytomyr Tuesday, the town's mayor reported.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
On Wednesday, Zhytomyr’s mayor claimed that the town was hit by another air strike that had targeted a thermal power plant and a residential building.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
New Russian bombings of residential buildings in Mariupol were reported Thursday. City residents have had no power, water or heat for over a week.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
The Russian Defense Ministry denied any Russian air strikes in the area, calling it a “staged provocation.”
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
The strike in Mariupol took place 14 days after Putin announced the start of military operation in Ukraine with goal of “demilitarizing” and “denazifying” its pro-Western neighbor.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Moscow agreed to open humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Russia.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Kyiv denied the claim that Moscow is trying to help Ukrainians and accused Russian forces of bombing one of the humanitarian corridors.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Amnesty International reported Wednesday that a Russian air strike in the Ukrainian town of Chernihiv killed 47 civilians, most of whom were waiting in line for food.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
The organization urged investigation of the Chernihiv bombing as a possible war crime.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart met in Turkey in a diplomatic effort to resolve the armed conflict between two countries and other humanitarian issues.
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN
The talks failed to reach any favorable conclusion on potential ceasefire. Ukraine’s Kuleba described the meeting as “difficult,” adding that he would be willing to meet with Lavrov "again in this format if there are prospects or a substantial discussion and for seeking solutions."
Oleg Tereshchenko / UNIAN

