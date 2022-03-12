Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Foreign Law Firms Exit Russia

The law firms played a major role in Russia's world economic integration.

Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Six foreign law firms are closing their Moscow offices: the London-based Linklaters, Norton Rose Fulbright and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Helsinki's Borenius, and the American firms Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; Debevoise & Plimpton and White & Case, reports Axios and firm sites.

White & Case wrote on their site: "We are horrified by the terrible events taking place in Ukraine and condemn Russia’s unjustified invasion. White & Case stands with the people of Ukraine."

Three other firms — New York's Cleary Gottlieb, Chicago's Winston & Strawn and Amsterdam's Houthoff — announced they were dropping Russian government and state-sponsored clients. The Swedish firm Mannheimer Swartling said it has suspended operations in Russia and is considering whether or not to exit the country. Other firms are limiting their work and/or reviewing their clients and work.

American and European law firms have played a central — and lucrative — role in Russia’s integration into the world economy.

Read more

Action taken

Abramovich Disqualified as Chelsea Director by Premier League

Chelsea owner Abramovich was one of seven more oligarchs sanctioned this week by the UK following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
no safe haven

Mosque Sheltering Civilians in Mariupol Shelled: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that 1,582 civilians were killed in Mariupol in 12 days.
in ruins

Ukraine’s Cities Destroyed by Russian Airstrikes With No End in Site

Ukrainian cities defiant as they continue to be shelled by Russian forces.
under siege

Russian Forces Surround Kyiv, Mariupol

The Russian forced are slowly tightening their encirclement of the Ukrainian capital.

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.