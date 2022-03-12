Foreign Law Firms Exit Russia

Six foreign law firms are closing their Moscow offices: the London-based Linklaters, Norton Rose Fulbright and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Helsinki's Borenius, and the American firms Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; Debevoise & Plimpton and White & Case, reports Axios and firm sites.

White & Case wrote on their site: "We are horrified by the terrible events taking place in Ukraine and condemn Russia’s unjustified invasion. White & Case stands with the people of Ukraine."

Three other firms — New York's Cleary Gottlieb, Chicago's Winston & Strawn and Amsterdam's Houthoff — announced they were dropping Russian government and state-sponsored clients. The Swedish firm Mannheimer Swartling said it has suspended operations in Russia and is considering whether or not to exit the country. Other firms are limiting their work and/or reviewing their clients and work.

American and European law firms have played a central — and lucrative — role in Russia’s integration into the world economy.