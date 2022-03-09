Moscow's Department Stores Empty After Western Luxury Brands Halt Sales in Russia
Hundreds of Western brands have pulled out of Russia over its invasion of its pro-Western neighbor, symbolizing Russia's growing economic isolation and its pariah status in the global community.
As a result, the glittering department stores of Russia's capital Moscow — where one could once find nearly every major fashion house's clothes — now stand empty.
Here's a closer look:
Prada TSUM
Russia’s favorite brands and retailers have been pulling out of the country en masse in the face of Western sanctions.
Moskva News Agency
Prada TSUM
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russians have gradually enjoyed access to more and more imported products, global chains and fashion brands.
Moskva News Agency
Louis Vuitton TSUM
Muscovites and residents of other cities big and small became accustomed to Western clothes and goods, having been devoid of such luxuries behin the Iron Curtain.
Moskva News Agency
Dior TSUM
But Russia’s war in Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, sparked an unprecedented wave of sanctions against Moscow in addition to massive global outrage.
Moskva News Agency
Gucci Petrovka Street in Moscow
The sanctions have affected ordinary citizens the most as the ruble plummeted and prices spiked.
Moskva News Agency
Tissot Tverskaya Street in Moscow
Burberry, Chanel and Dior are just some of the luxury brands long cherished by wealthy Russians that have halted sales in the country.
Moskva News Agency
FENDI GUM
More affordable retailers such as H&M, Zara and IKEA have also closed their stores across the country.
Moskva News Agency
Cartier GUM
Russians have been deprived of basic banking necessities with Visa and Mastercard halting their services in the country, and the country's tech industry has been hit with the withdrawal of Apple and Microsoft.
Moskva News Agency
Zara
Since the start of Russia's “special military operation” in Ukraine, thousands have fled the country, fearing amid economic collapse, political repressions and a tightening grip on the media.
Moskva News Agency