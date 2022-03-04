Russians Abroad: Blamed for a Regime They Sought to Escape

When Russian Andrei Kroo left his home in Ceske Budejovice last week, a city in the south of Czech Republic populated by a small Russian diaspora, he found the words “Here are Russians - KGB” scrawled onto the front of his home.

“Of course, I was outraged by this, but I can understand it. When Russia is waging war in Europe, every reasonable person should protest, but of course only an idiot would protest in this way,” Kroo told The Moscow Times.

Since Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops over the Ukrainian border last week, in what is widely considered to be an illegal and full-scale invasion, Russian and Russian-speaking diasporas living abroad have seen an uptick in anti-Russian sentiment.

An outpouring of emotion by the international community, who have watched Ukrainains flee their home country in waves, with an estimated 1 million refugees pouring into Eastern Europe in the last week, has left many feeling a bitter contempt towards Russia.

Many Russians though feel that this contempt is unfairly directed at Russian citizens, many who do not condone the actions of their government.

“It's very upsetting what is happening in Ukraine, but of course it's all about politics but some people decide to take it out on a peaceful person,” one Russian-speaking Uzbek told The Moscow Times, after being likened to Putin by a shopkeeper in London who overheard her speaking Russian.

“I immigrated because murderers and thieves siezed power in Russia,” said Kroo, a property developer originally from Omsk who fled the country over 20 years ago. “We have to oppose the actions of Putin and his criminal entourage.”

Yet many Russians living abroad are now being held responsible for a regime that they wanted to escape.

Russian food stores in Germany and the Czech Republic reported cases of vandalism, classrooms in both Australia and the U.K. have been forced to put in measures to safeguard Russian and Ukrainian students, and outside a cafe in Portugal a sign appeared with the words written “Russians will not be served.”

“That’s the thing, we all are scared,” Natalia Khetagurova, a Russian from Vladikavkaz who now lives in London, told The Moscow Times.

Not only are Russians fearing a spike in anti-Russian sentiment, but as Western-sanctions in retaliation to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine become more far-reaching, Khetagurova fears that Russians living in the West may be next to feel the wrath of the West’s crackdown on Russia.

“I feel like at any moment I can be asked to pack my suitcases and told to get out of the country,” she said.

Sanctions originally aimed at Russian financial institutions are also aimed at Russia’s cultural and sporting spheres, triggering a trend of shutting out Russian culture and art by European institutions in the West in an attempt to show solidarity with Ukraine.